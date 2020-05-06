New Delhi: The Delhi government today launched a Twitter handle for addressing coronavirus related queries and complaints of the people. The handle @DelhiVsCorona will ensure authentic information about the disease. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has formed a team to monitor this Twitter handle. The team will gather live status of the situation in the government hospitals and provide authentic information on COVID-19, it said.

Here are some of the tweets put out by the handle so far:

Twitter users can tag @DelhiVsCorona and tweet with their queries regarding ration, checkups, hospital-related queries or any other COVID-19 related questions, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the total reported cases of coronavirus in Delhi stands at 5,104, according to data released by Union Health Ministry. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,468 have recovered and 64 have died.

Delhi's 5,104 cases put it at number 3 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India after Maharashtra and Gujarat.





Share Via