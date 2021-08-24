The factory has decreased its workforce to 150 workers from around 600 to reduce density, and many of those who remain take on longer shifts of 12 hours in part because there is little else to do, said the laborer, who asked to be identified by his surname, Dao. “It doesn’t feel right to rest when others are working," said Mr. Dao, 23 years old. Some workers can’t stand the isolation and leave for home, he said, although he would rather have this job than return home with no income.