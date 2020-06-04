Demand for cabinet berths rakes up dissent in Karnataka government

BENGALURU: Karnataka's agriculture minister BC Patil on Thursday said those who defected from the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S)-Congress government and helped place BS Yediyurappa as the chief minister be given berths in the state cabinet.

With the state legislative council elections around the corner and Rajya Sabha poll nominations scheduled later this week, the clamour for nominations has grown within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and added to the challenges of the ten-month old Yediyurappa government.

"We want them (N.Nagaraj (M.T.B) and H.Vishwanath to be nominated to the council and then be made ministers," Patil said.

Patil was among the 17 people who were instrumental in bringing down the H.D.Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress government and installing Yediyurappa as the chief minister of Karnataka.

The latter has had to manage dissent along with the covid- 19 crisis and the accompanying economic uncertainty.

Hit with one crisis after another, challenges for the Yediyurappa government have grown due to politicking for the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll nominations and legislative council elections likely by the end of June or early July.

Though Yediyurappa had managed to quell some dissent after winning 12 of the 15 bypoll seats in December and 25 of the total 28 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections, there has been growing disquiet within his government.

Nagaraj and Vishwanth lost the bypolls but now want to be "repaid" for their "sacrifice" to install Yediyurappa.

The chief minister has caved in to some of the demands of the new entrants to the party.

On Tuesday, he named his colleague Ramesh Jarkiholi as the district incharge minister of Belagavi, gave K.Gopalaiah charge of Hassan, and elevated Mahesh Kumathalli, the legislator from Athani to cabinet rank.

The central leadership's decision to nominate three deputy chief ministers including an unelected Laxman Savadi had ruffled feathers among the powerful families in Belagavi including Jarkiholi's and Katti's who have been trying to hit back by mustering numbers and arm-twisting the chief minister into giving into their demands.

Siddaramaiah, the Congress' leader of the Opposition, has claimed that growing dissidence would bring down the crisis-hit Yediyurappa government.

"They can aspire to be MLC's (member of legislative council but not a minister," said one senior member of the cabinet, requesting not to be named.

