Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced the name of his new political party on Monday. The newest party of Jammu and Kashmir would be called the ‘Democratic Azad Party’. According to Azad, a total of 1500 names in Hindi and Urdu were sent to him for the new party but he wanted the name to democratic,peaceful and Independent.

Azad also unveiled the flag of his new party, explaining the logic behind the colors in his party's flag, Azad said, “Mustard colour indicates creativity and unity in diversity, white colour indicates peace and blue colour indicates freedom, open space, imagination and limits from the depths of the oceanto heights of the sky" Azad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Azad added,"Our priority is to get the party registered. But since elections (in Jammu and Kashmir) can happen anytime, related developments would continue,"

A former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and a veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions in the Congress party and accused the party leadership of committing "fraud" on the party in the name of "sham" internal polls.

While leaving the party he had said, “Unfortunately, the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now proxies' are being pepped up to take over the leadership of the Party. This experiment is doomed to fail because the Party has been so comprehensively destroyed that situation has become irretrievable"

Along with Azad over two dozen senior congress functionaries had resigned from the party including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand. Two former legislators from the PDP and the Apni party had also joined him.

He had earlier said his party will focus on restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile. He had also said people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and flag of his party.