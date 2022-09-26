‘Democratic Azad Party’: Ghulam Nabi Azad launches his new party2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 01:44 PM IST
The new political outfit by the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will be called ‘Democratic Azad Party’
Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced the name of his new political party on Monday. The newest party of Jammu and Kashmir would be called the ‘Democratic Azad Party’. According to Azad, a total of 1500 names in Hindi and Urdu were sent to him for the new party but he wanted the name to democratic,peaceful and Independent.