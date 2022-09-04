Deoghar airport row: Truth will come out after thorough probe, says Scindia

Deoghar airport row: Truth will come out after thorough probe, says Scindia2 min read . 09:26 AM IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia has affirmed that a thorough probe will be conducted in the Jharkhand's Deoghar airport row in which two BJP MPs are accused
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, affirmed on Saturday that truth will come out of the Jharkhand's Deoghar airport row after a thorough investigation. His comments came amid the registration of an FIR against 9 persons which include two BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari. The accused forced the Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from the Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on August 31.
The two MPs were heading back to Delhi after meeting the family members of a woman who was set ablaze by a man for rejecting his proposal in the Dumka district of Jharkhand. The woman later succumbed to her injuries.
"The truth will come to the fore after a thorough probe. It will be shared with you all," Scindia told reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
The complaint lodged by Suman Anand, the security in charge of the airport claims that all 9 persons violated safety standards by entering the ATC room and forcibly taking clearance. It was alleged that the clearance was forcibly taken despite a policy of the airport of ‘no night’ take off or landings.
The complaint is lodged against Nishikant Dubey, his two sons, Manoj Tiwari and Deoghar Airport Director Sandeep Dhingra and others at Kundla Police station.
The FIR also led to a Twitter spat between Nishikant Dubey and Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri as both accused each other of violating safety norms by entering the ATC room. The Delhi Police on Saturday also filed a 'Zero FIR' against the Deputy Commissioner on Dubey's complaint.
The FIR invoked ‘sedition’ charges against the DC and Jharkhand Police officers for “playing with national security" by entering a “restricted" area of Deoghar airport.
“MP Nishikant Dubey, Chairman, Deoghar Airport Advisory Committee has lodged a complaint at P.S. North Avenue (11.34 am September 3 Prima facie offences under IPC section 124A (sedition), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 448 (house trespass), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation),120B (criminal conspiracy) and Officials Secrets Act," stated Zero FIR sent by Delhi Police to Kundla Police.
The FIR also quoted Dubey- “While I was going, the Jharkhand Police and employees (of the state government) stopped me and abused my two sons, who were coming towards me carrying my slippers, and threatened to kill me. They obstructed my work at the instance of Deoghar DC, which I came to know the next day as he (DC) had entered the Deoghar airport’s secured DRDO-restricted area where one goes only after PMO’s permission."
