Deoghar airport row: Truth will come out after thorough probe, says Scindia

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, affirmed on Saturday that truth will come out of the Jharkhand's Deoghar airport row after a thorough investigation. His comments came amid the registration of an FIR against 9 persons which include two BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari. The accused forced the Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from the Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on August 31.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}