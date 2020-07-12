Deputy CM Sachin Pilot to skip Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot will not attend Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Monday at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

Sources close to Pilot said the Gehlot government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support to Sachin Pilot.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads, while Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

According to sources, Pilot has sought an appointment with party's interim president Sonia Gandhi but time for the meeting has not yet been given by her. Although, Pilot met another party leader to apprise him about the situation in the state and spelled out his grievance.

As of now, many MLAs, who are believed to be in the Pilot camp, are also in Delhi to meet the party leadership.

According to sources, the deputy chief minister has the support of nearly 30 Congress MLAs along with many independent legislators.

The clash between Gehlot and Pilot is also over the post of PCC Chief as Gehlot Camp wants that 'One Leader One Post' formula to be implemented in Rajasthan.

Currently, Sachin Pilot is heading the PCC besides holding the Deputy CM post.

Sources close to Sachin Pilot have informed that the young leader is upset with the SOG notice issued to him. He believes it is aimed to record his phone calls and keep him under surveillance.

Many of Pilot's supporters feel indignation and told Pilot that they cannot work with Ashok Gehlot.

Pilot's former colleague and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Rajasthan Deputy CM is being "sidelined" and "persecuted" by Gehlot.

"Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, Sachin Pilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress," tweeted Scindia, who quit Congress in March to join BJP.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

