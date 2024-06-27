Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha: A look at power and responsibilities as Opposition vies for the post
Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha: After the NDA Vs India showdown over the post of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the focus has now shifted to the post of the Deputy Speaker. Here's a deep dive into the role, responsibilities and election process related to the Deputy Speaker.
The Opposition demanded Deputy Speaker's post in exchange for their support to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Speaker candidate. In a major showdown on Wednesday, the NDA candidate Om Birla won the Speaker's post.