‘Desh mein chuppi’: Rahul Gandhi takes ‘neeji mamla’ jibe at PM Modi over Adani queries in US

Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reply to the Gautam Adani issue in the US during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi was asked if the “Gautam Adani case” was discussed in the meeting with Donald Trump.

Responding to a question about whether the Adani Group issue was discussed during his talks with Donald Trump, PM Modi stated that two leading figures of their respective countries do not engage in discussions about “individual matters” like that.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “If you ask questions in the country, there is silence. If you ask abroad, it is a personal matter! Even in America, Modi Ji covered up Adani Ji's corruption! When filling a friend's pocket is “nation building” for Modiji, then taking bribes and looting the nation's wealth becomes a “personal matter”.”

“India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine. Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues,” PM Modi said.

What is Adani bribery issue? In November of last year, an indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, accusing prominent Indian executives, including Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, of being linked to an alleged bribery scheme.

The Adani Group strongly rejected the bribery allegations against Adani Green directors made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, calling them “baseless.”

Earlier this week, six US lawmakers raised concerns over the Adani indictment in a letter to the newly-appointed US Attorney General, Pamela Bondi, criticizing the "questionable decisions" made by the US Department of Justice under President Joe Biden.

“Some of these decisions involved selectively pursuing and abandoning cases, often acting against America's interests at home and abroad, jeopardizing relationships with close allies like India,” the lawmakers said.

In the letter, the US Congressmen mentioned about the case against India-based company Adani Group.US lawmakers Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R Timmmons and Brian Babin signed the letter written to Pamela Bondi.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, earlier this week, signed an executive order directing the US Justice Department to halt persecutions of Americans accused of bribing foreign officials while trying to win or retain business in their nations, Reuters reported.

Enacted in 1977, the law bans US-based companies from bribing foreign officials. Over time, the legislation has become a guiding force for how US firms operate in other nations.

(With inputs from ANI)