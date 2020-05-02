Home > Politics > News > Desist from trying to usurp power in time of crisis: Mamata to Bengal governor
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

Desist from trying to usurp power in time of crisis: Mamata to Bengal governor

1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2020, 06:57 PM IST PTI

Desist from using official communication and logos for your continuous tweets on social media: West Bengal CM to Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, accusing him of trying to "usurp powers" amid the coronavirus crisis, and asked him to desist from using official communications and logos on social media.

Banerjee's sharp rebuttal came after the governor shot off two letters to the chief minister last week amid the clash between the Raj Bhavan and Nabanna, the state secretariat, in the wake of West Bengal's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Such words and such communications of such content, tenor and tone from a Governor to an elected CM are unprecedented in the annals of Indian constitutional and political history. Your words against me and my ministers and officers can be described as vituperative, intemperate, intimidating and abusive," Banerjee said in her 14-page reply to Dhankhar.

Accusing him of preaching and sermonising constitutional norms "without practising it and violating it", she said the governor may not agree with her policies, but unfortunately, he has no other power than bringing it to her notice, as long as the government commands the confidence of the legislature.

"I beseech you to desist from intensifying your efforts to usurp powers, especially at the time of crisis.... You should desist from using official communications/logos for your continuous tweets on social media," the chief minister said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Indian fishermen wait to get their health checkup after they disembarked from their boats after travelling in the Arabian Sea to reach to their home state Maharashtra from the western state of Gujarat, in Dahanu in Palghar district in Maharashtra, (REUTERS)

Mint Covid Tracker: New infections, fatalities surging in Gujarat, West Bengal

4 min read . 09:35 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attending the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of all states in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Experts for continuing Covid-19 restrictions till end of May: Mamata Banerjee

1 min read . 29 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout