Despite high Covid-19 case counts, Asian nations learn to live with the virus

Omicron’s impact was blunted in South Korea by one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, with 96% of adults having received two doses. At just 0.13%, the country has one of the lowest death rates from the virus globally—about a 10th of the rates in the U.S. and U.K. South Korea’s overall fatality rate for the Omicron variant is 0.18%, but for those younger than 60 it is close to zero, according to Son Young-rae, a senior national health official. The seasonal flu’s fatality rate ranges between 0.05% and 0.1%.

