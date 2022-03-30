Despite high Covid-19 case counts, Asian nations learn to live with the virus
South Korea is considering downgrading the way it categorizes Covid as an infectious disease; Singapore is steadily dropping restrictions
The Covid-19 wave that is tearing through South Korea is the largest that any developed country has experienced, reaching three times the number of new daily cases per capita than previous peaks in the U.S. and the U.K.
Yet, South Korea has all but given up on trying to stop the spread of the virus. Health officials recently called such a mass outbreak necessary. It was a test of faith for a health system—and a population—ahead of a new pandemic target: downgrading Covid-19 from the riskiest category of infectious disease.
Countries in the West, like the U.S., U.K., Denmark and Iceland, are dropping mask mandates and signaling that the next stage is treating the virus as endemic. South Korea is at the leading edge of countries in Asia that kept cases low for much of the pandemic but are now sizing up the virus differently amid record numbers of cases, as high vaccination rates have kept hospitalizations and deaths low.
Singapore, which once enforced some of the region’s strictest Covid-19 measures, is steadily peeling back restrictions despite historic case numbers. With 92% of its total population vaccinated, it has stopped requiring people to wear masks outdoors and scrapped quarantines for vaccinated travelers.
“Our fight against Covid-19 has reached a major turning point," Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech last week. “We will be making a decisive move towards living with Covid-19."
Australia, which kept its borders shut for most of the pandemic, has reopened and will stop requiring travelers to take PCR tests before entering. Japan dropped its remaining Covid-19 restrictions last week as an Omicron wave receded there. But South Korea would be the first to downgrade the threat level it assigns to the virus, effectively lifting the emergency powers that it used to contain it, global health experts say.
“South Korea could become the first country to transition to endemic," said Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease physician and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. “They have one of the highest vaccination rates among adults, high trust in the public health system and the right tools to emerge from the pandemic."
South Korea’s Covid-19 cases in March were three times higher per capita, based on a seven-day rolling average, than the pandemic peaks for the U.S. and the U.K. In a recent survey, one in three South Koreans said they were likely to be infected with the virus, the highest percentage of people saying so since such polls began in January 2020.
“South Korean adults who haven’t contracted Covid yet don’t have a social life," Ma Sang-hyuk, vice president of the Korean Vaccine Society recently posted on Facebook. The post was later taken down and Dr. Ma didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Omicron’s impact was blunted in South Korea by one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, with 96% of adults having received two doses. At just 0.13%, the country has one of the lowest death rates from the virus globally—about a 10th of the rates in the U.S. and U.K. South Korea’s overall fatality rate for the Omicron variant is 0.18%, but for those younger than 60 it is close to zero, according to Son Young-rae, a senior national health official. The seasonal flu’s fatality rate ranges between 0.05% and 0.1%.
Health officials have been given more confidence because antiviral pills that can help prevent deaths among the elderly are now widely available. The country’s first homegrown vaccines—which give it more direct control over supplies—are set to be available later this year.
“Experiencing a large wave is necessary in the process of transitioning to endemic," Mr. Son said last month.
The downgrading of the Covid-19 risk could come in the next several months, after the current outbreak subsides. The move has been backed by much of South Korea’s political and health establishment, including the country’s outgoing prime minister.
Still, some local health experts have said downgrading the threat level is premature. Former government advisers have said it is too soon for South Korea to let its guard down, with the country still in the grip of its largest outbreak. The country has never previously downgraded a virus that was initially been classified at level 1, the highest risk level, including Middle East respiratory syndrome, Ebola and H1N1 flu.
Covid-19 cases will fall from today’s peaks in several weeks, but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over, said Jerome Kim, director of the International Vaccine Institute, a nonprofit based in Seoul.
“Downgrading would create a sense of complacency," Mr. Kim said.
South Korea classifies the threat posed by infectious diseases on a scale of 1, which is the highest, to 4. The country put Covid-19 at the highest alert level in February 2020, the first time it had made that designation since the H1N1 flu outbreak in 2009.
Under the highest alert, infections are required to be reported immediately to the government. South Korean authorities used the powers given to them under the level 1 classification for Covid-19 to restrict the operation of public transportation, temporarily close schools and ban social gatherings.
Other countries have similar rules for infectious diseases that are classified as the most dangerous. Japan, for example, treats Covid-19 in the same category as diseases such as tuberculosis and SARS. Its law requires patients with those diseases to be isolated and calls on health authorities to record each case and trace contacts. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been cautious about changing the status of Covid-19, saying in February that it wasn’t realistic because there are still concerns about possible new waves.
For a time, South Korea was among the most strict countries in terms of its efforts to contain the virus. Authorities imposed curfews, mask mandates and limits on social gatherings. The government used digital surveillance—including GPS data from phones—to track close contacts. Last year, unvaccinated people were banned from entering department stores.
Korean health officials first started talking about a switch to living normally once high vaccination levels were achieved last fall. That stopped, however, with the arrival of Omicron and the rise in cases over the winter. Officials tightened social distancing rules, limited gatherings to four people and started imposing a 9 p.m. curfew on businesses and other public places.
But eventually it became clear that South Korea couldn’t control its Omicron-driven outbreak. At the start of 2022, it had reported just over half a million total Covid-19 cases throughout the entire pandemic. Three months later, South Korea now has nearly 13 million.
Despite the high number of cases, plenty of hospital beds remained available. Around 68% of intensive care units were filled as of Tuesday. In the past two months, South Korea transitioned from hospitalizing every Covid-19 patient to sending just elderly patients or those with pre-existing conditions. Younger asymptomatic patients isolate at home, for seven days instead of 14.
South Korea focused particular attention on distributing booster shots to the elderly. Some 63% of the population has received a third dose, compared with 29% in the U.S. Countries like South Korea and New Zealand have seen higher case counts but controlled hospitalization and death rates due to high vaccination rates. Places like Hong Kong have struggled with higher death rates, even among the elderly population, due to lower vaccination rates.
“With high vaccination rates it’s justified for health officials to downgrade the threat level because a myopic focus on one infection is not the right way to work on public health," Dr. Gandhi said.
—Niharika Mandhana in Singapore and Miho Inada in Tokyo contributed to this article.
