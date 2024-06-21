‘Destroying Parliamentary norms’, says Congress after Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed pro-tem Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha
The Congress party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of “destroying parliamentary norms” by ignoring the claim of Congress leader K Suresh, an eight-term Lok Sabha member, for the post of the pro-tem Speaker.
Seven-term parliamentarian and BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab was on June 20 appointed pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha, deviating from the largely followed convention of appointing the senior most member of the House to the post, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition Congress.