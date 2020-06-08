Deve Gowda confirmed as JD(S) Rajya Sabha candidate from Karnataka

Kharge, who was referred to as 'solilada saradara' or chieftain who never has been defeated, had won 11 elections in a row until he was beaten in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Kharge and Gowda, among others, had all been swept away by the BJP wave. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led saffron outfit had won an unprecedented 25 of the total 28 parliamentary seats in the state.