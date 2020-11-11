Development and good governance are secrets of BJP's electoral victory: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the message from the people was clear that a political party which works for the development of the country honestly would be blessed and rewarded by the people.

Speaking on the outcome of assembly elections in Bihar and 59 bypolls in the country, PM Modi said that the message of development would be the centre of politics in the country and people have repeatedly given the message that the development of country and state was the only issue for them.

“The message from people is very clear, people have clearly said that party which works for the country honestly will get support of people. If you work for the people, people will bless you. People have repeatedly said that development is the central issue for people and it is the centre of politics in the 21st century India," said PM Modi.

Modi said that the commitment of development was the agenda of BJP and all workers of BJP were committed to work for the development of the country.

Addressing the supporters and workers of BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi said the country was under threat from family owned political parties. Modi said that family owned political parties were the biggest threat to democracy in the country.

“Political parties that run by one family and those that work for one family are danger to democracy, they are the biggest threat to democracy of the country. There is a network of political parties that are owned by one family and work for one family. This network exists from Kashmir to several parts of the country and across the country. A political party which worked for the country is now under the control of one family," said Modi.

Modi further used the opportunity to invite the youth of the country to work for BJP. Modi said that he would like to invite the youth of the country to come forward and work for the country and serve India under the banner and flag of BJP.

Talking about the assembly election results in BJP, Modi said that the secret of victory of BJP in winning elections was the message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas (development for all). Modi said the electoral victory in Bihar was of farmers, poor, women, youth, aspirations of Bihar and it was the faith of the people in BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that led to victory in Bihar for the fourth consecutive term.

PM Modi also termed girls and women as the silent voters of BJP who have always voted for the party in every elections. Modi said that it was the strength of these silent voters which has helped BJP in winning elections in every state and every corner of the country. Modi said women and girls have realised that it was only during the good governance of BJP that they can feel safe and respected.

“People keep talking about silent voters, now they are able to listen to the message of these silent voters. It is the girls and women who are silent voters of BJP who have strengthen the party in every election. BJP is the voice of the downtrodden, the socially and financially weaker sections. It is the voice of all sections, including traders," Modi added.

