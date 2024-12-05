Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Devendra Fadnavis addresses first conference after taking oath as Maharashtra CM: ‘We won't stop now, want to complete…’

Devendra Fadnavis addresses first conference after taking oath as Maharashtra CM: ‘We won't stop now, want to complete…’

Livemint

  • Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addresses the first conference after taking oath as Maharashtra CM and said that the state will continue on path of development in social, infrastructure, industrial sectors with speed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addressed the first press conference after taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharshtra for the third time and said that their government will work for the development of state, adding that the direction and speed of work will be same.

While Fadnavis took oath as CM, Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CMs.

“In the last 2.5 years, we have worked for the development of Maharashtra, and from here too, we will work for the development of Maharashtra. We will not stop now," said Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister added that Maharashtra will continue path of development in the social, infrastructure, and industrial sectors with speed.

“We will take decisions for the betterment of Maharashtra. We want to complete the works that we mentioned in our manifesto."

Big expectation, big challenge

The Chief Minister said that when expectations are big, the challenge is also big. “As people have expectations, definitely there is pressure on me."

Fadnavis on fiscal dicipline

As far as the question of fiscal discipline is concerned, we will definitely have to work on it, because we have made a very ambitious plan.

On Delay in government formation

Citing the 2009 government formation when it took nine days, Fadnavis said that there was no delay in government formation, saying one has to understand that when there is a coalition government, many decisions have to be taken.

“In a coalition government, consultation has to be done on a very large scale. We have done that consultation, and we have almost finalized the portfolio as well."

Ladki Bahin Scheme

The Chief Minister said that the government will continue the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'.

Special session

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker will soon be elected as the Cabinet has decided to hold a special session on December 7-8. The governor will address on December 9.

On Cabinet expansion

Who will get what ministry will be decided by Mahayuti alliance partner — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — and it is in the final stage. “The work of the ministers in the previous government is being assessed and further decision will be taken on that basis."

Fadnavis signs first file

Devendra Fadnavis signed the first file to give 5 lakh assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to a patient from Pune for bone marrow transplant treatment.

