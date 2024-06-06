Explore
'Devendra Fadnavis is the villain of Maharashtra': Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut on Deputy CM's resignation offer
BackBack

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for being the reason behind BJP's poor show in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the state.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the villain of the state's politics and the one who is responsible for the Bharatiya Janata Party's poor show in the state, said Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, adding that his offer to step down from the deputy CM post is nothing but a “gimmick".

Also Read: Maharashtra election results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis takes ‘responsibility for loss’, offers to quit as Deputy CM

“Such gimmick is common in politics...Maharashtra rejected the leadership of Fadnavis...Devendra Fadnavis is the villain of Maharashtra politics, BJP met with a bad fate in Maharashtra because of him...he poisoned the political culture of Maharashtra and he paying for it now," Sanjay Raut told ANI in an interview.

Also Read: Bengaluru water supply cut alert! BSWWB warns of water shortage on THESE days

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offers to step down 

The BJP failed miserably in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The saffron party managed to win only nine seats in the state this time, compared to 23 won in previous general elections. Taking responsibility for the party's performance in the state, Devendra Fadnavis offered to quit the post so he could work "full time" for the party ahead of assembly elections.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

“I take the responsibility for the result in Maharashtra. I am requesting the party leadership to relieve me from the responsibility in the government so that I can work full time for the party in upcoming assembly elections," Fadnavis told reporters here. The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place in less than six months. “The entire responsibility for this result is mine. I agree that I was lacking somewhere in all this and will make all efforts to overcome this shortcoming," he told a press conference after a review meeting on Lok Sabha results.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP clean sweeps THESE five states but falls short of simple majority

His announcement to resign from the post received significant criticism from the opposition parties. Several Congress leaders called Fadnavis's bid to leave the post a “drama." Sanjay Raut is the latest addition to the list of opposition leaders criticising Fadnavis and calling his resignation offer a “gimmick."

Published: 06 Jun 2024, 11:23 AM IST
