'Devendra Fadnavis is the villain of Maharashtra': Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut on Deputy CM's resignation offer
Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for being the reason behind BJP's poor show in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the state.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the villain of the state's politics and the one who is responsible for the Bharatiya Janata Party's poor show in the state, said Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, adding that his offer to step down from the deputy CM post is nothing but a “gimmick".