Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis retained the Home Ministry as portfolio allocations were announced on Saturday evening. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was allocated the Finance department while Eknath Shinde got the Urban Development portfolio. Mahayuti leaders had met on Friday to discuss the matter and later held a breakfast meeting with the CM on Saturday.

Fadnavis and his deputies had taken oath on December 5 after the ruling alliance secured a landslide return to power in the state. 39 ministers belonging to the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP also took oath on December 15 — a day before the Winter Session of the state assembly began in Nagpur.

Also Read | Chhagan Bhujbal takes jibe at Ajit Pawar over Maharashtra Cabinet exclusion

Who got what portfolio?

Here is a detailed list of portfolios allocated to the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders within the Maharashtra government:

Devendra Fadvavis — Home Ministry

Ajit Pawar — Finance

Eknath Shinde — Urban Development

Dhananjay Munde — Food and Civil Supplies

Ashok Uike — Tribal Development

Ashish Shelar — IT, Culture Department

Chandrashekhar Bawankule — Revenue

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil — Water Resources

Hasan Mushrif — Medical Education

Chandrakant Patil — Higher and Technical Education

Ganesh Naik — Forests

Dada Bhuse — School Education

Uday Samant — Industries

Pankaja Munde — Environment

Manikrao Kokate — Agriculture

Aditi Tatkare — Women and Child Development

Jaykumar Gore — Rural Development

Sanjay Shirsat — Social Justice

Also Read | Mumbai news: Maharashtra declares 24 paid leaves for state employees in 2025

Party leaders have repeatedly insisted in recent weeks that there was no discord within the alliance — will all Mahayuti leaders willing to abide by portfolios decisions.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had earlier indicated that some of the newly inducted Ministers would only hold their berths for 2.5 years — eventually handing over their roles to other hopefuls. The NCP chief told a gathering of party workers in Nagpur hours before the Cabinet expansion that they would also “give an opportunity to others for two-and-a-half years” during the current term.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet: CM Fadnavis says review of new ministers soon