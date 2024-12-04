Maharashtra CM News: Devendra Fadnavis, the newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister, declared that the state’s mandate has affirmed the slogans 'Ek Hai To Safe Hai' and 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai.' This statement came during his first speech in the Vidhan Sabha after assuming office for the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

Fadnavis thanked the BJP legislators for reposing trust in him, adding that the thumping victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the November 20 assembly elections was due to PM Modi's ‘ek hai to safe hai’ belief.

In his address following the legislative assembly meeting on Wednesday, Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude, saying, “I bow before the people for giving us such a massive mandate.”

He extended his thanks to the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, and the RPI, led by Ramdas Athawale.

Reflecting on the Constitution’s upcoming 75th anniversary, Fadnavis highlighted its significance, stating, “The Constitution will complete 75 years which is sacrosanct to us. Dr B R Ambedkar gave us Constitution which gave individual dignity and equality.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party on Wednesday.

A legislature party meeting of the BJP was held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here to elect its leader, who is expected to take over as the next chief minister of the state. The oath-taking is set to happen in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on December 5.

According to News18 report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as nearly 2,000 VVIPs and 40,000 supporters, are expected to attend the event.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was elected as the legislative party leader on Wednesday, a climactic move that effectively put him in charge of the state once again.

The BJP core committee chose Fadnavis as its leader. BJP's central observers for the state, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani, were present at today's meeting.

At the BJP meet, Nirmala Sitharaman, one of the central observers appointed by BJP, said the Maharashtra mandate “is a message to the country as it comes in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha poll results.”

“It is a mandate towards Viksit Bharat,” said Sitharaman.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar will be the chief whip of the party in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.