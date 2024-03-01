Devendra Fadnavis declines Sharad Pawar's dinner invite amid political row in Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis declines invitation to dine with Sharad Pawar amid Maharashtra political crisis.
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has declined an invitation to dine with Sharad Pawar amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis. The Opposition leader had invited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two Deputy CMs — including his nephew Ajit Pawar to share a meal at his residence in Baramati during their visit on March 2. The surprise invitation comes mere days after the senior Pawar lost control of his party following a split in the NCP.