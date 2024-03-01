Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has declined an invitation to dine with Sharad Pawar amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis. The Opposition leader had invited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two Deputy CMs — including his nephew Ajit Pawar to share a meal at his residence in Baramati during their visit on March 2. The surprise invitation comes mere days after the senior Pawar lost control of his party following a split in the NCP.

“The CM is coming to Baramati for the first time after taking the oath as CM…and I am very glad about his visit to attend the Namo Maharojgar Event in Baramati. Therefore, I would like to extend the invitation for the meal at my residence after the event, along with his other Cabinet colleagues," Sharad Pawar had written in his missive to Shinde.

The Chief Minister and his deputies will be attending the 'Namo Maharojgar Melava' job fair in Pune district on Saturday.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction was recently declared as the ‘real’ party by the Election Commission. The Deputy CM had parted ways with his uncle to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government in July last year. There are also claims that his wife — Sunetra Pawar — may contest the Lok Sabha elections from Baramati. The seat is currently held by his cousin and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule.

