Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi react to Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: 'Norms of dignity', 'an art' | 10 points
Dhankhar mimicry row: As the matter took the political centrestage, Opposition leaders came out in support of the TMC leader. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, condemned Banerjee's actions.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee drew criticism from several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over a video showing him mimicking Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Dhankhar claimed that it was an insult to his background as a Jat, his caste, who came from a farmer's family. Meanwhile, Kalyan Banerjee had not “intended to hurt anyone".