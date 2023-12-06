Dharavi redevelopment project: Uddhav Thackeray raises questions over special concessions to Adani Group
Uddhav Thackeray accuses the Maharashtra government of favouring the business conglomerate by awarding the Dharavi redevelopment project.
Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), on Tuesday, December 5 said he would lead a march to the Mumbai office of Adani Group to protest against the concessions provided to the conglomerate in the Dharavi redevelopment project work.
The Maharashtra government in July formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi redevelopment project to a firm under the Adani Group.