Dharmendra Pradhan unlikely to resign, Govt open to talks with CJP, says report as NEET paper leak protests escalate

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is facing demands for his resignation from protesters and the opposition over the NEET paper leak issue, is likely to remain in the Cabinet, news agency PTI said.

The top hierarchy of the government is convinced that he cannot be blamed for the leak of the examination papers, a senior government official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

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The Modi government is also ready for serious engagement with the protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and suggested that no one should be rigid about the ‘venue’ of the meeting as insisted by CJP, the official said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government has decided to set up fast track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first big reaction on the protests held in national capital over paper leaks and growing demands for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP, which has been protetsing demanding Pradhan's resignation for over a month, reiterated its demand after PM Modi's annoucement on X on Thursday. "

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“The first thing is that it is good that after one and a half months of protests, the Prime Minister has finally taken notice. Perhaps his foreign visits are over and he has returned to India, which is a good thing,” CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told news agency PTI.

But what punishment are you imposing after the paper leak has already taken place?, Ranka asked.

“That is not going to solve the problem of paper leaks. The real question is why paper leaks are happening in the first place. That question must be answered... Applying ointment after an injury is one thing, but the real fight is about preventing the injury from happening in the first place. The injury keeps happening because the people running the system are neither accountable nor competent. Therefore, these measures are not sufficient by any means. We will not leave this place until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he said.

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Union Health Minister JP Nadda has on Monday held a meeting with two representatives of the CJP, including spokesperson Saurav Das, to listen to their demands and promised to get back after discussing with the senior government leaders.

In the last few days, there have been a series of meetings within the government involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Pradhan, among others, the news agency said.

From the government side, feelers have been sent to the CJP for another meeting on the demands of the outfit. Nadda said on Wednesday that the government is ready for continuing negotiations with the CJP.

However, Das told reporters on Wednesday that they are willing to meet Nadda again but at a "neutral venue" near Jantar Mantar and only if the government has an "intention" to accept the demands.

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Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned The NEET paper leaks issue has reached the Parliament too. Both houses have been adjourned in the last four days after protests by Opposition members.

The government has said it is prepared for a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament. During the discussion, the government, PTI said, believes it can give an elaborate response to the protests and the action taken by it after the paper leak and "how successfully the re-examination of the medical entrance examination was held.

"If needed, we are ready for discussions even for two days or three days -- whatever time is required. But unrealistic demands of the opposition cannot be met," the official said.

The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha was adjourned within few mnutes on Thursday. The session began on Monday. Opposition has been demanding a debate on NEET issue through ajdournment motion. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned due to protests.

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“We demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in Rajya Sabha.

The CJP has demanded that Pradhan should be immediately sacked, and ₹1 crore compensation should be given to the families of those who committed suicide after the NEET paper leak.

"There is no question of resignation by the education minister. That question does not arise at all. You can't blame the minister for the NEET paper leak as he was not personally involved," the senior official said and cited the successful conduct of the re-test.

Ready for compensation The government is, however, ready to favourably consider the demand for compensation for the families of those who committed suicide after the NEET paper leak.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was staging a protest near the prime minister's residence, accused the leader of opposition of "backtracking" from his earlier demand for a debate on NEET paper leak in Parliament.

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Singh alleged that Gandhi later demanded Pradhan's resignation as a pre-condition.

On Wednesday, Gandhi again called for Pradhan's resignation, besides other demands which he said were "non-negotiable".

Sources said, as part of the government's outreach to the agitating students and youth, Nadda visited Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and met the protesters who were injured on July 20.

The health minister, along with minister Jitendra Singh, also visited activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining the CJP-led agitation demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Pradhan.

He was earlier forcibly shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, and is currently admitted to the Medanta hospital after being shifted following a Delhi High Court order.

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The CJP has been spearheading protests over alleged examination irregularities since June. Protesters participating in the CJP's Parliament march on July 20 refused to disperse despite heavy police barricading, lathicharge and use of tear gas.

That is not going to solve the problem of paper leaks. The real question is why paper leaks are happening in the first place.

The march, which witnessed participation of students and people from across Delhi, was stopped near Parliament Street, where police had put up multiple layers of barricades.

(With PTI inputs)