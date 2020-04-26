DHFL promoters in CBI custody

NEW DELHI : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, took DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan into its custody.

Wadhawan brothers, accused in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud cases, were picked up by the probe agency from its institutional quarantine centre in Maharashtra's Satara.

"The brothers have been taken into custody for connection in the Yes Bank case. They were taken by a CBI team from Satara and are on their way to Mumbai, where they will be presented before a CBI special court," a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI had registered a case against Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, and Rana Kapoor (the then MD & CEO of Yes Bank) and other accused.

"Both accused, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were absconding since beginning of the investigation. On 9 March, searches were conducted at the premises of accused. Both the accused were not found available at their premises. Therefore, in order to secure their presence for the purpose of investigation, notices were served on them. But, they avoided to join the investigation," the CBI spokesperson added.

ED had issued summons to Wadhawans on 16 March but they skipped a personal appearance citing covid-19 concerns. In their written replies to the agency the brothers had also rebutted allegations of any wrongdoing when they availed loans from Yes Bank.

The non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued by the court of special judge, CBI cases, (Mumbai) on 17 March against Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan.

"Even after the issuance of NBW, they have not appeared before CBI or the Court," the CBI added.

The two brothers sparked a huge controversy on 9 April when they were detained by the state police for violating section 144 of the IPC during the covid-19 lockdown. Wadhawans along with 21 other family friends were travelling to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from Khandala, breaking curfew rules.

The Maharashtra government requested CBI to take custody of the duo after their quarantine ended in Satara.

"On 09 April, information was received by CBI that both the accused were located in District Satara and lodged at a Government Institutional Quarantine Centre at Panchgani. Thereafter, an email has been immediately sent to the DM and SP of District Satara(Maharashtra) for not releasing them without NOC from CBI or order of the Court and taking other necessary steps to prevent the accused persons from absconding," the CBI spokesperson added.

In its FIR, the probe agency has named Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor who is the director of RAB Enterprises Pvt Ltd and his daughters along with DHFL, DOIT Urban Ventures India Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd whose director is Kapoor’s three daughters, Kapil Wadhawan who was the promoter of DHFL and Dheeraj Rajesh Kumar Wadhawan, the director of RKW developers Pvt Ltd.

Share Via