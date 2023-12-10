Dhiraj Sahu IT raids: Congress seeks clarification from Jharkhand MP as BJP launches protest | Top developments
The raids against Boudh Distillery Private Limited, its promoters and others, launched on December 6 by the taxman on charges of tax evasion, entered the fifth day on Sunday.
Amid the row over ₹300 crore stashed at premises and Income Tax raids, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey on Sunday said that a clarification has been sought from party MP Dheeraj Sahu, reported news agency PTI.
