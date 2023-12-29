comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 28 2023 15:59:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.15 0.73%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 238.70 2.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.15 2.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 651.10 0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,705.20 0.14%
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘Dhong for justice’: Smriti Irani mocks Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra
Back Back

‘Dhong for justice’: Smriti Irani mocks Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra

 Livemint

Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' a sham, saying those known for injustice are pretending to do justice

Union minister Smriti Irani is on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi. (ANI)Premium
Union minister Smriti Irani is on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi. (ANI)

Amethi: Union minister Smriti Irani has termed as sham Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', saying people known for injustice are pretending to do justice.

"Those who are known for injustice are doing 'dhong' (sham) for justice," Smriti Irani was responding to a question on Gandhi's proposed yatra on the sidelines of an event in Amethi, PTI reported.

Watch video: 'Those who are known for injustice are doing 'dhong'  for justice': Smriti Irani

Irani is on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi. She had defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the last Parliamentary election.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake the 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra starting on 14 January. The yatra will be flagged off by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge from Imphal

The 6,200 km yatra across 14 states and 85 districts including Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will end in Mumbai on 20 March 2024.

The announcement was made by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh during a press conference.

Addressing a press conference, Venugopal said, “This Yatra will cover a distance of 6,200 km. It travels the states including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra. The mode of yatra is through the bus.

Unlike the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, the latest Bharat Nyay Yatra will be undertaken on a bus. However, Venugopal added that, though this is a bus yatra but there will be a walking stretch as well.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 2022 was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30 2023 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and lasted more than 130 days.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Dec 2023, 06:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App