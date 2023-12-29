‘Dhong for justice’: Smriti Irani mocks Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra

Amethi: Union minister Smriti Irani has termed as sham Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', saying people known for injustice are pretending to do justice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Those who are known for injustice are doing 'dhong' (sham) for justice," Smriti Irani was responding to a question on Gandhi's proposed yatra on the sidelines of an event in Amethi, PTI reported.

Watch video: 'Those who are known for injustice are doing 'dhong' for justice': Smriti Irani {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Irani is on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi. She had defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the last Parliamentary election.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake the 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra starting on 14 January. The yatra will be flagged off by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge from Imphal

The 6,200 km yatra across 14 states and 85 districts including Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will end in Mumbai on 20 March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement was made by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh during a press conference.

Addressing a press conference, Venugopal said, “This Yatra will cover a distance of 6,200 km. It travels the states including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra. The mode of yatra is through the bus.

Unlike the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, the latest Bharat Nyay Yatra will be undertaken on a bus. However, Venugopal added that, though this is a bus yatra but there will be a walking stretch as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 2022 was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30 2023 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and lasted more than 130 days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!