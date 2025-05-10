Dhruv Rathee accuses Pakistani channels of misusing his 'clips', slams influencer for calling him out

A screenshot of Dhruv Rathee’s YouTube video, allegedly shown on a Pakistan channel, is doing rounds on social media. It’s a part of a montage curated and used by various pro-Pakistan social media channels.

The edited video clips intend to create anti-India propaganda and to purportedly show that many Indians are critical of the Indian government.

Even Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) is using the video on its social media channels.

“It was not an intelligence failure. The attack happened despite intelligence inputs,” Rathee says in the video clip.

PMLN uses Dhruv Rathee's YouTube video clip

Various Indian users on social media are now critical of Dhruv Rathee, who’s now based in Germany. They are accusing Rathee of being “the face” of anti-India propaganda. They are also demanding the Indian government to ban his YouTube channel.

As the screenshot goes viral, the influencer has reacted to it. According to Rathee, Pakistani channels have “misused” his video out of context.

“They misused my video by cutting out of context clips,” Dhruv Rathee said.

“Instead of telling people the truth, you’re just re-sharing Pakistani lies! Only cuz of ur hate for me, you became Anti-India,” Rathee replied to another popular social media influencer, who goes by the handle “Gabbar Singh”.

However, Gabbar insisted that it was not the first time Dhruv Rathee’s video was used by Pakistan. He shared another clip where a Pakistani cleric was expressing his fondness for the Rathee.

“Bro, if Pakistan keeps using your videos, maybe it’s not just about them misusing it, maybe there’s something in your narrative that makes it easy for them to twist. Time to introspect,” wrote another user.

One user pointed out while the Indian influencers fight on social media, “Apas mei nahi, pak se ladna hai!! (We’re supposed to fight against Pakistan, not against one another).”

The edited clips also use a statement by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. In the clip, he says, “When something wrong happens at home, we question the ‘chowkidar’ first.”

The video also includes a press statement by Pakistan Army General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. He says India attacked Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack simply because it could not find any evidence of who was responsible for it.

On April 22, the terrorist attack killed 26 civilians. India launched Operation Sindoor, took military action on May 7 and eliminated terror camps in PoK and Pakistan.

Who's right? Grok’s reply One user has asked Grok AI to clarify who is right in this argument.