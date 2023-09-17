comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  'Refrain from media to make statements on…' Congress chief Kharge on how to stop party conflict
‘Refrain from media to make statements on…’ Congress chief Kharge on how to stop party conflict

 1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 12:39 PM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Congress President Mallikarjun says people are looking for an alternative and cites victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka as proof. He calls for unity to overthrow the dictatorial government and save democracy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi prior to attend Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting (Mohd Zakir)Premium
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi prior to attend Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting (Mohd Zakir)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the best way to avoid conflict within the party is refraining from media to make controversial statements. Kharge's comment came during a Congress's Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad.

Asserting that the party should not lose its integrity, Kharge said, ‘We must exercise self-restraint, avoid going to media with statements against our leaders so that party's interests are not harmed’

Exuding confidence about the upcoming elections, he said it is evident that people are looking for an alternative and Himachal Pradesh and  Karnataka are such examples. 

People are looking for alternative, Cong victories in HP, Karnataka polls clear proof of this, Kharge said and further added, “Must unite and overthrow this "dictatorial" govt in order to save our democracy"

In a scathing attack on the Modi government, Kharge accused it of playing politics and distracting and diverting people from basic issues by bringing new ones.

"Recently, during the Mumbai meeting of INDIA alliance, Modi government formed a committee on 'One Nation, One Election'. In contravention of all conventions, it also included a former President to fulfil its agenda," Kharge said.

He noted that elections in five states are scheduled in the next two to three months, while the Lok Sabha elections are only six months away.

CWC meeting in Hyderabad

In a two-day extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the party's senior leadership discussed key strategies for the forthcoming Assembly elections and the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The initial session of the reconstituted CWC convened on Saturday.

The extensive meeting comprised regular CWC members, permanent and special invitees, as well as state party heads, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, parliamentary office-bearers, and Central Election Committee members.

As part of their political agenda, the Congress announced a grand rally in Tukkuguda, near Hyderabad, coinciding with Telangana National Integration Day. This event commemorates the historic merger of the princely State of Hyderabad with the Indian Union in 1948. During the rally, the party is set to unveil six significant commitments for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 12:50 PM IST
