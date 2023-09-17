‘Refrain from media to make statements on…’ Congress chief Kharge on how to stop party conflict1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun says people are looking for an alternative and cites victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka as proof. He calls for unity to overthrow the dictatorial government and save democracy.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the best way to avoid conflict within the party is refraining from media to make controversial statements. Kharge's comment came during a Congress's Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad.
