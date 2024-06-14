Did Amit Shah 'scold' Tamil Nadu BJP leader on stage? Tamilisai Soundararajan offers clarification over viral video
Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan dismissed "speculations around" a viral video that showed Union Home Minister Amit Shah having a stern conversation with her during the oath-taking ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu earlier this week.