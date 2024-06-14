Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan dismissed "speculations around" a viral video that showed Union Home Minister Amit Shah having a stern conversation with her during the oath-taking ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu earlier this week.

In the viral video, Amit Shah was seen calling back Soundararajan on stage and speaking to her while gesturing with his figure. Many on social media speculated that Shah was "scolding" or issuing a stern "warning" to Soundararajan.

Dismissing such speculations, Soundararajan posted a clarification on X saying, “Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri Amit Shah ji in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post-poll follow-up and the challenges faced."

"As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time with utmost concern, he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively, which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around..., (sic)" she added.

Soundararajan contested from the South Chennai Lok Sabha seat. She lost the election to DMK's Tamizhachi Thangapandian. She was the Telangana governor earlier and also held the post of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in the past. She was also the Tamil Nadu BJP unit president during 2014-2019.

Her comment assumes significance in the wake of rumours of an intra-party feud in the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

On her return to Chennai on Wednesday, Soundararajan had declined to comment when she was asked by reporters about the claims of discord within the party vis-a-vis her interaction with Shah.

Her alleged comments on "criminal elements" in the BJP and that "the party would have won had there been an alliance with the AIADMK" were among the factors that triggered such speculation.

