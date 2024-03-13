Did Centre implement CAA to increase BJP's vote bank? asks Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that while the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre can't provide employment to Indian children, it wants to give jobs to immigrant children from Pakistan by implementing the Citizenship Amendment rules.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 13 slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the implementation of Citizenship Amendment rules.
