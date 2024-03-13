Active Stocks
Did Centre implement CAA to increase BJP's vote bank? asks Arvind Kejriwal

Written By Gulam Jeelani

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that while the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre can't provide employment to Indian children, it wants to give jobs to immigrant children from Pakistan by implementing the Citizenship Amendment rules.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched AAP's 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal' campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha polls (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 13 slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the implementation of Citizenship Amendment rules.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo asked whether the new rules were brought to increase vote bank of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming years. 

“By settling minorities from three countries in different parts of India, I am told, BJP wants to increase its vote bank. It may not happen in this election, but in elections after 2024," Kejriwal said addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

The Union Home Ministry on March 11 notified the implementation of Citizenship Amendment rules enabling the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, popularly known as CAA, passed by the Parliament in December 2019.

The law paves the way for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi refugees, who came to India before December, 31 2014 from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, to acquire Indian citizenship without having a valid passport of these countries or a valid Indian visa.

“The BJP can't provide jobs to our children but they want to give jobs to children from Pakistan. It wants to settle Pakistanis in our rightful houses. The money of the Government of India that should be used for the development of our families and the country will be used for the settlement of Pakistanis," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal claimed that more than 11 lakh industrialist got fed up of Centre's policies and left the country. Yet, he said, instead of bringing them back and increase employment opportunities, the Centre wants poor from neighbouring states to settle here as part of the CAA rules.  

“Instead of solving these real issues, the BJP has implemented the CAA. It should be rolled back. Otherwise, people of the country will reply to it in the upcoming Lok Sabha election," Kejriwal said. 

 

Published: 13 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST
