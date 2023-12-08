Did Lok Sabha have power to expel Mahua Moitra, how's it different from Rahul Gandhi's disqualification?
TMC leader Mahua Moitra was expelled as an MP from the Lok Sabha on Friday. Kalyan Banerjee claimed that the House does not have the power to remove her as a member. Is it so? How is Mahua's expulsion different from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification? Read on to know.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra was expelled as an MP from the Lok Sabha following a voice vote on Friday. Union minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC leader for "unethical conduct" as the Ethics Committee report on 'cash-for-query' allegations was tabled in the House on Friday.