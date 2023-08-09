Congress leader Rahul Gandhi triggered outrage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after blowing a kiss towards the assembled lawmakers. BJP leaders allege that the ‘inappropriate’ gesture was aimed at Union Minister Smriti Irani and have since called for action against the Wayanad MP. Opposition leaders however insist that it was an 'affectionate' mannerism not directed towards any individual or group.

“Rahul Gandhi gestured towards the treasury benches as he was leaving with a flying kiss as he had called them brothers and sisters. He did not direct it towards any particular minister or MP, and not at all towards Union Minister Smriti Irani," clarified a a Congress leader.

“I don't understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection," added Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The newly reinstated Wayanad MP had allegedly blown a kiss towards Union Minister Smriti Irani during his address.

“I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country…" Irani told the House.

More than 20 women parliamentarians from the ruling coalition have also signed a complaint flagging the “inappropriate gesture" made by Gandhi. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said they had also filed a complaint against the Wayanad MP for unparliamentary behaviour.

(With inputs from agencies)