Did Rahul Gandhi blow 'flying kiss' towards Smriti Irani? Congress answers1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi reportedly blew a flying kiss to the treasury benches while leaving. Congress leaders insist that it was not aimed at any specific person.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi triggered outrage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after blowing a kiss towards the assembled lawmakers. BJP leaders allege that the ‘inappropriate’ gesture was aimed at Union Minister Smriti Irani and have since called for action against the Wayanad MP. Opposition leaders however insist that it was an 'affectionate' mannerism not directed towards any individual or group.