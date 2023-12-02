Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is already looking at the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as the AAP leader addressed the public in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Saturday, where took a jibe over the absence of actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol from his constituency. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that “big people" like Sunny Deol will not do anything and the people must vote for his party in the general elections scheduled for next year.

"Last time, you all voted for Sunny Deol. Did he ever come here?... He never came, so what was the benefit? We all thought that he was a big actor, and if we vote for him, he will do something. These big people are not going to do anything. Give your vote to 'Aam Aadmi', they will at least come to your use..." Arvind Kejriwal said.

AAP has shown some real growth in states like Delhi and Punjab, where the party is ruling currently. The margin of victories is also significant which displays that the party is strong at the level of organization, but still, their prospects look very bleak on the national stage. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the party won just one seat from Punjab's Sangrur. The sole AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann was later appointed as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

While AAP is dealing with the challenges at its level, the central agencies have recently turned towards the senior leaders of the party with Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh in jail under the money laundering charges. The political pundits are discussing the possibility of the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister is also not ruling out the possibility.

Recently, the AAP launched a signature campaign to get people's opinion if Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.