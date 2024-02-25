West Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday slammed Mamata Banerjee noting that she can no longer be referred to as ‘didi’ and called her a ‘cruel lady’

"...Stop calling Mamata Banerjee called 'Didi' she has now become a 'aunty' now...I defeated her in Nandigram during the assembly elections. She lodged 42 cases against me. She a cruel lady...," Adhikari was speaking in Delhi.

Sheikh Shahjahan controls Mamata Banerjee, TMC

Alleging that Sheikh Shahjahan can never be arrested, Suvendu said Shahjahan, who joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2013, before that, was the leader of the CPI (M), who did bribe collection, was a land mafia and sent 20% to Kolkata through Jyotipriya Mallick and Narayan Goswami, who are prominent leaders of the North 24 Paraganas.

"Mamata Banerjee's police will not arrest Sheikh Shahjahan because he controls the votes. If he is arrested, then TMC will lose the Basirhat seat. The hearing is on March 6 on CJI's bench. We hope that the case will go to CBI and Shahjahan will be in jail within 24 hours," he added.

The BJP leader also pointed out that section 144 imposed by the state government is only to prevent BJP leaders.

"Strictest action should be taken. Sheikh Shahjahan should get capital punishment. The CBI and NIA investigations should happen. They should take appropriate action as soon as possible. The people of Sandeshkhali and the entire West Bengal are waiting for it. This section 144 is imposed only to prevent BJP leaders, MLAs and MPs. It is illegal. It is politically motivated. The state government is using section 144 to hide the situation inside," Adhikari said.

"Under PM Modi's government, ED and other investigative agencies have the freedom to work; hence, the incident of Sandeshkhali is in front of the entire country," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

