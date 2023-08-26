'Didn't want Karnataka Governor, CM, Deputy CM to take trouble of coming early,' clarifies PM Modi2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 10:42 AM IST
PM Modi advised against being greeted at the airport due to uncertain arrival time after a long flight. He emphasized that his intention was to swiftly pay his respects to the ISRO scientists and subsequently depart.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he had personally advised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar against making the effort to greet him at the airport upon his arrival as he was not sure of his arrival time after a long flight.