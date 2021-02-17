Difference between Congress and BJP is 'narrowing down', says Kerala CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the difference between Congress and the BJP is "narrowing down", citing donations made by Congress leaders for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

"Difference between the two (Congress and BJP) is narrowing down. Digvijaya Singh has done this (donated for Ram Temple construction). A Congress MLA (in Kerala) also did the same. Congress should realise that such a move amounts to giving acceptance to the RSS," he said.

Pulling up the opposition for the ongoing protest against back door appointments, the Kerala CM said: "We have seen campaigns alleging back door appointments including by the former Chief Minister. The answer is truth-telling figures."

"The Public Service Commission (PSC) has published 4012 rank lists during the last 4 years and 7 months of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. During the same period of the last United Democratic Front (UDF) government, only 3113 rank lists were published," he added.

Further referring to the numbers, he said that 13,825 appointments were made in the police during the LDF government. "During the same period of the last UDF government, 4,791 appointments were made. LD Clark recruited 19,120 people during the 2016-20 period. It was 17,711 during 2011-16. Such appointments have been made by overcoming circumstances, including Covid," said Vijayan.

Allegations of backdoor appointments (inducting an employee by not following the set procedure) have been gaining momentum in Kerala over the last few days.

Opposition parties had alleged that former CPI(M) member MB Rajesh’s wife R Ninitha was illegally appointed as Assistant Professor in Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. They have been staging protests against this appointment since then.

The CM, however, said that the state government is committed to giving opportunities to all and filling eligible vacancies on time.

"The LDF government has decided to give appointments to those who are eligible with clear criteria. This government has fixed only those posts which are not left to PSC and with more than 10 years of service," he said.

"UDF leaders are campaigning by saying more than three lakh temporary workers were given permanent appointments. It is not known where such a figure came from. The total number of employees in the state is 5,28,231. Then they have to clarify where such figures come from," he added.

