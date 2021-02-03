Digital budget: UP to become the first state to present a paperless budget

Digital budget: UP to become the first state to present a paperless budget1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 09:45 AM IST
- The state government is making all preparations to table a paperless budget in the third week of February
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first paperless Union Budget 2021 on 1 February
Taking a cue from the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting a paperless budget, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to become the first state to present a digital budget. The state government is making all preparations to table a paperless budget in the third week of February.
The state government aims to start e-cabinet proceedings in the future in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Every minister of the state would be attending the meetings by a tablet given by the government and the Chief Minister ordered officials to digitally maintain safety and security while these virtual meetings take place.
Expressing confidence, Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi, "With the implementation of 'e-cabinet' system, 'e-governance' and 'e-office' system will be more effective. Speed, transparency and timeliness will increase in work. Along with this, with the involvement of the Minister of the Council of Ministers and Legislative Assembly in a comprehensive manner, 'New Uttar Pradesh' of 'New India' will be seen."
In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first paperless Union Budget 2021 on 1 February. This was the first time since independence that the Budget papers were not be printed. The Finance Ministry had earlier unveiled a mobile app where all the budget documents will be available.
