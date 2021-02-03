Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Digital budget: UP to become the first state to present a paperless budget
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Digital budget: UP to become the first state to present a paperless budget

1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The state government is making all preparations to table a paperless budget in the third week of February
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first paperless Union Budget 2021 on 1 February

Taking a cue from the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting a paperless budget, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to become the first state to present a digital budget. The state government is making all preparations to table a paperless budget in the third week of February.

Taking a cue from the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting a paperless budget, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to become the first state to present a digital budget. The state government is making all preparations to table a paperless budget in the third week of February.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The state government aims to start e-cabinet proceedings in the future in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Every minister of the state would be attending the meetings by a tablet given by the government and the Chief Minister ordered officials to digitally maintain safety and security while these virtual meetings take place.

Also Read | The Finance Commission doesn’t rock the federal boat

Expressing confidence, Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi, "With the implementation of 'e-cabinet' system, 'e-governance' and 'e-office' system will be more effective. Speed, transparency and timeliness will increase in work. Along with this, with the involvement of the Minister of the Council of Ministers and Legislative Assembly in a comprehensive manner, 'New Uttar Pradesh' of 'New India' will be seen."

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first paperless Union Budget 2021 on 1 February. This was the first time since independence that the Budget papers were not be printed. The Finance Ministry had earlier unveiled a mobile app where all the budget documents will be available.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.