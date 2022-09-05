NEW DELHI : The parliamentary standing committee on finance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jayant Sinha, has held extensive consultations and hearings on anti-competitive practices by Big Tech companies and is set to give its recommendations to the Lok Sabha speaker later this month. While the report is confidential, Sinha spoke about how the law is evolving globally in dealing with anti-competitive behaviour in the digital economy and the need for India’s regulatory architecture to keep pace with it. Edited excerpts:

How does the parliamentary standing committee oversee regulators’ functioning? Is there a gap in the regulatory oversight of the digital economy?

Regulators have been set up by Acts of Parliament and are statutory bodies. Of course, it is within the purview of the standing committee on finance to examine how various regulators are doing and what more we can do to strengthen our regulators. In that regard, it is very clear that competition law needs to evolve to deal with digital markets, which are quite different from traditional markets and, therefore, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) should also be transformed to be able to deal with issues associated with digital markets.

What key issues in digital markets require attention from regulators?

Digital markets are very different from typical traditional markets. Digital markets often result in ‘winner take all’ monopolistic outcomes. That is because of the underlying economic drivers that shape competitive behaviour in digital markets. As far as digital markets are concerned, where digital technologies are driving a lot of the economic value-add, you tend to see that the traditional drivers of competitive advantage such as size, scale, scope and learning effects are first of all amplified because marginal costs tend to be so low in digital markets. In addition to that, there is one more set of economic effects that tend to be very powerful in digital markets. Those are associated with network effects.

How does the network effect play out in the digital economy?

Obviously, the value of a digital platform is higher when more and more people join the platform. One example is the classic case of fax machines that are always talked about. The more fax machines out there, the more useful a fax machine becomes. The more telephones are out there, the more valuable the telephone network becomes. So, there is a very powerful network effect that gets created. When everybody is on one platform, both customers, as well as suppliers to that platform, want to be on that platform and not on another that does not have as many customers or suppliers. Let us take the example of a travel portal. If all the airlines and all the hotels are on that portal, then all the customers will want to be there. And if all customers are there on the portal, then all of the hotels and the airlines will want to be on that portal as well. There is a virtuous cycle that gets created on two sides of a platform that results in very powerful network effects. That results in digital platforms quickly becoming major players in the market, which is why we get these ‘winner take all’ results. That is also why we get to a situation where we have monopolistic outcomes in digital markets. So, the traditional competitive drivers such as size, scale, scope and learning effects—all those are more powerful, and in addition to that, the network effect becomes even more powerful in terms of driving market outcomes, and we quickly get these monopolistic outcomes. So, digital markets tend to have these winners take all situations, and once in a certain market, you have a winner that has 80-90% share—you can see that in (internet) search, you can see that in the mobile operating system where Android has a very high share, and you can see that in personal productivity applications like Microsoft Office and on and on. WhatsApp is, of course, the dominant platform right now for communications. In digital markets across the board, whether it is the travel industry, restaurant aggregator business, social media, e-commerce, internet search, which is the advertising business, in all these different industries when we are operating in the digital ecosystem, we are going to see a very significant number of these monopolistic outcomes.

How do we address this?

India is one of the most important digital ecosystems on the planet, after China. Very quickly, we might even surpass China. After China, we have the most number of users on digital platforms. For Facebook, the largest number of subscribers is in India, not the US. India is a very important digital ecosystem for all the Big Tech players around the world, whether they are EU players like Spotify or US players like Google, Apple, Microsoft and Meta. For all of them, India is a very important digital ecosystem. Even as other countries are evolving their competition law and strengthening their competition regulator, we in India have also got to keep up with all of these trends. Therefore, we have to examine very carefully how competition law should evolve. That is the examination that the committee has been doing over the last few months by consulting all the stakeholders, understanding the issues and studying the EU Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act and similar legislations that are being considered by other countries. Various jurisdictions are evolving their competition law, and it is necessary for India, as one of the most important digital ecosystems on the planet, to evolve its competition law and strengthen its regulator as well.

Is the panel’s report ready?

The panel’s report is ready. It has to be sent to the honourable speaker for his approval. Once we get his approval and it is passed by the committee, then, of course, we will release it in public domain. We need to think very carefully about how our competition law and regulator CCI (Competition Commission of India) have to evolve to deal with these practices.

The natural tendency of the digital economy is to result in anti-competitive practices, which we need to address, right?

Yes; through ex-ante review of anti-competitive behaviour. Ex-ante means before the anti-competitive outcome comes into being. This is because these markets tip very quickly and result in monopolistic outcomes, and one needs to look at them ahead of the market tipping, not afterwards, because once the market tips, you cannot do much about it.

Where do companies stand on this?

These are very significant issues and, obviously, people have put forward their positions, taking into account where they stand right now with respect to the market strength that they have. If you have a lot of market strength now and are the major player in the market, obviously, you do not want anything that would diminish that in any way. But if you are a startup or a vendor of a platform, you obviously have a lot of concerns about the strengths that the platform has.