‘Digital monopolies form swiftly, law must adapt to prevent them’

Obviously, the value of a digital platform is higher when more and more people join the platform. One example is the classic case of fax machines that are always talked about. The more fax machines out there, the more useful a fax machine becomes. The more telephones are out there, the more valuable the telephone network becomes. So, there is a very powerful network effect that gets created. When everybody is on one platform, both customers, as well as suppliers to that platform, want to be on that platform and not on another that does not have as many customers or suppliers. Let us take the example of a travel portal. If all the airlines and all the hotels are on that portal, then all the customers will want to be there. And if all customers are there on the portal, then all of the hotels and the airlines will want to be on that portal as well. There is a virtuous cycle that gets created on two sides of a platform that results in very powerful network effects. That results in digital platforms quickly becoming major players in the market, which is why we get these ‘winner take all’ results. That is also why we get to a situation where we have monopolistic outcomes in digital markets. So, the traditional competitive drivers such as size, scale, scope and learning effects—all those are more powerful, and in addition to that, the network effect becomes even more powerful in terms of driving market outcomes, and we quickly get these monopolistic outcomes. So, digital markets tend to have these winners take all situations, and once in a certain market, you have a winner that has 80-90% share—you can see that in (internet) search, you can see that in the mobile operating system where Android has a very high share, and you can see that in personal productivity applications like Microsoft Office and on and on. WhatsApp is, of course, the dominant platform right now for communications. In digital markets across the board, whether it is the travel industry, restaurant aggregator business, social media, e-commerce, internet search, which is the advertising business, in all these different industries when we are operating in the digital ecosystem, we are going to see a very significant number of these monopolistic outcomes.