After BJP's strong return to power in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders are facing a difficult time fulfilling their tall pre-poll claims. Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, who pledged to blacken his own face if BJP wins 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh led an anti-EVM protest march in Bhopal on Thursday with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh applying a symbolic black 'tika' on his face.

Also Read: Digvijay Singh claims ‘BJP’ knew Assembly poll results two days before counting "If BJP wins even 50 seats in 2023 elections, then Phool Singh Baraiya will blacken his face with his own hands in front of the Raj Bhavan, this is my pledge," Phool Singh Baraiya had said ahead of the 17 November polls in Madhya Pradesh. However, things didn't turn as Phool Singh Baraiya predicted, putting the Congress MLA in an awkward position. When Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was asked about the symbolic black 'tika' on Phool Singh Baraiya's face, the former Chief Minister said, "Unka muh kaala nahi hua hai, unko toh teeka laga hai taaki koi nazar na lage unpe..." (His face is not blackened, but ‘teeka’ is applied on his face so that nobody can cast an evil eye on him).

"Baraiya is a man of commitment, but I stopped him (from blackening his own face) as his prediction proved to be right because, in the counting of postal ballots, they (BJP) got less than 50 seats," Digvijaya Singh said. "Therefore, there is no need for him to blacken his face. Instead, BJP should blacken its own face for the way it has murdered democracy," the former Madhya Pradesh CM added.

Earlier, Phool Singh Baraiya said that he is ready to color his face red with blood to save the Constitution, country, and democracy. The Congress MLA from Bhander seat in Datia district then announced that he will blacken his face in front of the Raj Bhavan at 2:00 PM on Thursday. But, Digvijaya Singh joined his anti-EVM march at the Roshanpura Square and applied a symbolic black ‘tika’ on his face.

Suspense continues on CM

The BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh with a thumping majority as it won 163 of the 230 assembly seats. Some political pundits have even claimed that Madhya Pradesh is becoming the second bastion for BJP after Gujarat as the party is set to begin its 5th term in the state. But, the prolonged suspense over the position of Chief Minister is making people wonder if everything is alright in India's strongest party.

Earlier, it was predicted that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan may continue his rein, due to the strong results the party got under his leadership, but as soon the MPs Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Riti Pathak, Rakesh Singh, and Uday Pratap Singh resigned from Lok Sabha, the uncertainty got intense.

(With inputs from agencies)

