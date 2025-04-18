Dilip Ghosh’s wedding: Suvendu Adhikari not invited to 60-year-old BJP colleague’s marriage? Here’s what we know

As former West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh gears up to tie the knot with Rinku Majumdar, media reports claim that he has not invited his party colleague, LoP Suvendu Adhikari, to the wedding.

A social media post referencing Zee 24 news said the 60-year-old's guest list includes names of other prominent party colleagues, such as Sukanta Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, and Amit Malviya, but not Suvendu Adhikari.

“Is Suvendu Adhikari really not invited to Dilip Ghosh's wedding????” the X user asked, sharing a clip from the news channel.

“The guest list features the name of Sunil Bansal, Mangal Pandey, Amit Malviya, Sukanta Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, Amitava Chakraborty but not Suvendu Adhikari!!!!” read the post.

However, LiveMint cannot confirm the claims as it lacks verified evidence. Notably, no official guest list has been made public yet.

Does the move suggest potential political snubs within the West Bengal BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections? Only time will tell.

Dilip Ghosh's wedding Dilip Ghosh will reportedly get married to Rinku Majumdar in a simple ceremony at his residence in Kolkata on Friday, April 18.

Rinku is also a long-time BJP member. She has handled responsibilities for the party's women's wing or BJP Mahila Morcha, the OBC front, the handloom cell, and several other important roles, India Today reported.

A Hindustan report said 51-year-old Rinku is a divorcee with a son who works in an IT company in Salt Lake, Kolkata. However, Dilip had never married before and has no children.

While talking to News 18, Rinku said that she was the one who made the first move and proposed to Dilip.

“Since 2013, I’ve been associated with the BJP organizationally. When he was an MLA-MP, I never spoke to him. At that time, I worked at the block level. We first spoke just before the 2021 elections at Eco Park—very casually. During this Lok Sabha election, we spoke a bit more. Very ordinary interactions, nothing beyond that,” she said.