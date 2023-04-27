New Delhi: In the presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement between Centre, Assam government and representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) was signed in New Delhi on Thursday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officers from Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Assam were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that this agreement is another significant milestone towards making North-East insurgency-free by 2024 and fulfilling the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous North East.

He said that this agreement will put a complete end to the insurgency and with this, there are no more armed groups in Assam today.

Shah said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forward the vision of a terror-free, violence-free and developed Northeast before the country and the Ministry of Home Affairs is moving forward in this direction under the guidance of the prime minister.

He said that under the agreement, the representatives of DNLA have agreed to abjure violence, surrender all arms and ammunition, disband their armed organization, vacate all camps occupied by DNLA cadres and join the peaceful democratic process as established by the law. As a result of this agreement, over 168 cadres of DNLA are joining the mainstream by laying down their arms.

Union Home Minister said that today’s agreement will bring a complete end to the insurgency in Dima Hasao district of Assam. Under the agreement, Dimasa Welfare Council will be set up by the Assam government to protect, preserve and promote social, cultural, linguistic identity to meet political, economic and educational aspirations and will ensure speedy and focused development of the Dimasa people residing outside the jurisdiction of the Autonomous Council.

Along with this, agreement also provides for appointment of a commission under Paragraph 14 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India to examine the demand for inclusion of additional villages contiguous to North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with the Council.

The agreement also provides for necessary measures to be taken by the Centre and the Assam government to rehabilitate the surrendered armed cadres of DNLA. To this effect, a special development package of Rs.500 crore each, will also be provided by the Centre and Assam government over a period of five years, for all round development of NCHAC as well as Dimasa people residing in other parts of the state.