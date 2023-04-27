Dimasa National Liberation Army signs peace pact with Centre, Assam govt2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 09:07 PM IST
- Amit Shah said that this agreement is another significant milestone towards making North-East insurgency-free by 2024
New Delhi: In the presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement between Centre, Assam government and representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) was signed in New Delhi on Thursday.
