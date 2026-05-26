Discontent growing in TMC? Mass exodus of TMC councillors, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joins CM Suvendu's admin meet

A wave of resignations across municipal bodies in West Bengal is signalling deeper political instability within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following its defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
More than 100 councillors reportedly resigned from different municipalities across West Bengal, exposing growing unrest within the party’s grassroots civic structure, News 18 reported.
Meanwhile, the biggest shock came from Bhatpara Municipality, where 30 of the municipality’s 35 councillors, including chairperson Reba Raha, resigned on Friday.
In the Halisahar Municipality, 16 out of 23 councillors stepped down, the report added. Another 14 councillors resigned from Kanchrapara Municipality, it added.
Other municipalities where major resignations were reported included Garulia Municipality with 18 resignations, North Barrackpore Municipality with 15 and Contai Municipality with 14.
In Diamond Harbour Municipality, eight councillors resigned from the 16-member civic body, News 18 added.
Meanwhile, senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, along with six other MLAs, attended West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administrative review meeting at Kalyani on Tuesday.
For political observers, Ghosh Dastidar's presence carried political significance beyond its stated administrative purpose.
Only two days ago, she had resigned as the TMC's Barasat organisational district president. Earlier, after being removed as the parliamentary party chief whip and replaced by Kalyan Banerjee, she had posted on social media: "Association since 1976, journey began in 1984. Today I have been rewarded for four decades of loyalty."
The post had triggered speculation over simmering discontent within the party, making her appearance at Adhikari's meeting instantly politically loaded.
Ghosh Dastidar, however, sought to play down the buzz. "Administration belongs to everyone," she said briefly.
Apart from the Barasat MP, those attending the meeting included TMC MLAs Anisur Rahaman Biswas of Deganga, Bina Mondal of Swarupnagar, Mohammad Abdul Matin of Haroa and three more legislators from the Basirhat region.
All these factors led to the sign of political instability inside the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after its defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections.
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