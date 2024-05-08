Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda has sparked a new controversy by his statement in an interview with to 'The Statesman' newspaper.

Speaking on India's diversity, Pitroda said people in the South "look like Africans and those in the East look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese."

"We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on the east look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arab, people on the North look like white and maybe people on the South look like Africans," Pitroda said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at Pitroda over his remark.

PM Modi asks Karnataka to ditch Congress for its ‘perverted' vote bank politics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was one of the first to react when he took to X and slammed Pitroda over his remarks and said, "Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Understand a little about our country!"

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also joined in the criticism alleging that these were racist comments by a man who is the guru of Rahul Gandhi.

PM Modi on Pitroda's inheritance tax remark: 'Congress ki loot zindagi ke...

"It is the words and thinking of Rahul Gandhi only because these days Rahul is also playing the politics of divide and rule to such an extent that first they divide on caste and language lines and now they are doing Indians Vs Indians. To make comments like Indians are like Chinese. Isn't this a racist comment? Isn't this insulting? Indians are looking like Africans. Isn't it the comment on the entire South people? By making these comments, it shows that Congress' "Mohabbat ki dukaan" actually has "Nafrat ka saaman". Unless Congress gives a complete explanation and sacks Sam Pitroda, this should be taken as the statement of the Congress," Poonawalla said.

'Inheritance tax will bring more people under the tax net': Nikhil Kamath

"Sam Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi's mentor. Listen to his racist & divisive jibes for Indians. Their whole ideology is about divide & rule. It's sickening to call fellow Indians Chinese and African. Shame on Congress!" BJP's Mandi Lok Sabha seat candidate Kangana Ranaut said.

Pitroda had earlier courted controversy when he had advocated an inheritance tax-like law in the country. However, the Congress had officially distanced itself from Pitroda's comments saying that they did not reflect the view of the party at all times.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!