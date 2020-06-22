Disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy: Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said decisions and actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will have serious bearings on "how the future generations perceive us", and warned that disinformation was no substitute for either diplomacy or decisive leadership.

This is the first time that the senior Congress leader has shared his views since the violent face-off in Ladakh last week between Indian and Chinese forces that led to the death of 20 soldiers of the Indian Army, including a colonel rank officer.

“At this moment, we stand at historic cross-roads. Our Government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty. And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister," Singh said in a statement released by Congress party. “The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our Nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests," he added.

Congress has been one of the most vocal among opposition parties on the border issue, seeking details about what happened at the LAC, current position, its strategy for the future and fixing responsibility among others. Singh was the immediate predecessor of Modi and served in the top office from 2004 to 2014.

Singh stressed that China has been ‘brazenly and illegally’ seeking to claim parts of Indian territory since April, but India will neither get cowed down by threats and initimidation nor would it permit any compromise on territorial integrity. “We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements," Singh said in the statement.

PM Modi held an all-party meeting on Friday. His remarks at conclusion of the meeting where he said that no incursion and no loss of territory happened, led to backlash from opposition parties including Congress who sought clarifications. A day later the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) clarified that the statement was made as consequence of action taken by Indian army personnel.

In an apparent reference to that statement, Singh on Monday said the Prime Minister “cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position". All organs of the union government work together to tackle the crisis and prevent it from escalating, he added.

