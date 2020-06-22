Disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy: Manmohan Singh

“At this moment, we stand at historic cross-roads. Our Government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty. And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister," Singh said in a statement released by Congress party. “The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our Nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests," he added.