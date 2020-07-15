Home >Politics >News >Disqualification notices to be sent to Sachin Pilot, other MLAs for not attending CLP meet: Congress
A total of 19 party MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, were absent from the CLP meetings (PTI)
A total of 19 party MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, were absent from the CLP meetings (PTI)

Disqualification notices to be sent to Sachin Pilot, other MLAs for not attending CLP meet: Congress

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 10:58 AM IST PTI

  • The Congress had on Tuesday cracked down on Sachin Pilot, stripping the dissident leader of the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister
  • A total of 19 party MLAs, including Pilot, were absent from the CLP meetings

JAIPUR : Disqualification notices will be issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs who did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Monday and Tuesday, a senior party leader said.

The Congress had on Tuesday cracked down on Sachin Pilot, stripping the dissident leader of the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit president and sacking two loyalists from the state Cabinet.

“The notices of disqualification will be issued to all such MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, who were absent from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting through the Speaker of legislative assembly," AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said on Wednesday.

He said the party has filed a petition before the Speaker for dismissal of such MLAs. If replies by the MLAs are not found to be justified, it is up to the Speaker to decide for action, he added.

A total of 19 party MLAs, including Pilot, were absent from the CLP meetings.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
File photo of Sachin Pilot. (ANI)

Sachin Pilot says he is not joining BJP

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Banners of Sachin Pilot being pulled down at the state Congress office in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Himanshu Vyas/HT)

Congress removes Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, state chief

3 min read . 07:22 AM IST
File photo of Sanjay Jha

Congress suspends Sanjay Jha over 'anti-party' activities

1 min read . 14 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout