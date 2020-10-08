Dissenting states plan to seek voting on Centre's proposals at GST Council meet

Ahead of the GST Council meeting on Monday there is growing demand from Congress-ruled states that there should be voting on the issue of borrowing when the meeting happens next.

A section of Congress-ruled states is keen on asking for a division and also likely to reach out to other Opposition parties-led states, which have turned down the offer by the Centre. Some chief ministers believe that voting is needed to set the record straight, as to which states favoured the move of the Centre and which of them opposed the move.

Although the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -ruled states have the majority in the Council, allies such as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have raised concerns over the Centre's stand. Although it is possible that Tamil Nadu would choose the first of the two options advised by the Centre (borrowing from the Reserve Bank), AIADMK believes there should be a mechanism that reflects the loss in revenue of states. Tamil Nadu chief minister had earlier rejected both options the Centre proposed.

The trouble for the Union government is growing in the GST Council as Congress-ruled states, which account for five out of 10 dissenting states, are planning to ask for a voting in its 43rd meeting next week. Council members from these states feel that a vote, despite being in minority, is necessary to ensure that the move by the Centre does not set a precedent.

“Voting seems inevitable; in fact, it seemed so in the previous meeting as well. For us it is a matter of principle, because compensation is a constitutional guarantee and here it is being passed on to states. Once this is allowed, every time the Centre can say that it has no responsibility and leave it to states," T.S. Singh Deo, commercial taxes minister of Chhattisgarh, who is member of the GST Council, told Mint.

Deo added that "merit through consensus" was necessary over an assured commitment such as compensation and that otherwise all decisions could be passed through a majoritarian stand. “There are also some views in the press that there is no call for vote because loans are not under purview of GST Council…but then why was the issue brought for discussion in the Council in the last two meetings at length? There cannot be any conflicting views on this" he said.

While the dissenting states are in minority, one view among them is that ensuring a division of vote would mean that details of which states disagreed with options provided by the Centre would be part of minutes of the meeting of the Council. According to people aware of the developments, if the matter reaches legal route, this could likely insulate them from any ambiguous interpretation of where they stood.

An informal interaction among finance ministers from dissenting states could take place before Monday’s meeting to come up with a joint strategy over the issue, a senior Congress party leader said requesting anonymity. Giving similar indications, Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac and his West Bengal counterpart Dr. Amit Mitra in separate interviews with Bloomberg Quint this week expressed surprise over no voting taking place in the 5 September meeting of the Council.

“We want to ensure that a detailed threadbare discussion takes place on the issue when the meeting takes place on Monday," another GST Council member and senior Congress leader added.

