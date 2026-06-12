Dissident TMC faction to approach LS Speaker Om Birla on Monday. Here's why

Dissident Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs are set to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as the "real TMC," rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said on Friday, PTI reported.

Basunia claimed that the breakaway faction currently has the support of 19 MPs. He added that the group, which is looking to back the NDA in the Lok Sabha, has already submitted a formal representation to the Speaker.

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“We have submitted the letter... On Monday, we will go to the Speaker and stake our claim to form the real TMC parliamentary group. We will ask the Speaker to give recognition to our claim,” Basunia said.

He said that the process to collect signatures began on June 8 and that 19 MPs had signed the representation so far.

Sources told PTI that the timing of the meeting has not been finalised yet.

Basunia hit back at TMC MP Kirti Azad over his remarks that dissident MPs were being given money to shift loyalty, and said, “Kirti Azad is a liar. This is not right to say. We are 19 MPs and he is also an MP... it is not right to make such allegations”.

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Asked about senior Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee's remarks on Abhishek Banerjee, Basunia said, “He is saying the right thing. We support Kalyan ji's statement”.

Also Read | Is Shatrughan Sinha joining TMC rebel group? Party MP clears the air

The TMC plunged into a crisis following the party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections and rebellion by a large section of its legislators.

The turmoil later spread to Parliament, with dissident MPs claiming the support of more than 20 Lok Sabha members.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik became the third TMC parliamentarian to resign from both the party and the Upper House this week, after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev.

The crisis also exposed internal fault lines in the party.

Senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday launched a sharp attack on party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and declared that he would remain in the party only if Abhishek is removed from all leadership positions.

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Despite the growing rebellion within the party, several senior leaders reaffirmed their loyalty to Mamata Banerjee. Lok Sabha MPs, including Sougata Roy, Shatrughan Sinha, and Pratima Mondal, along with Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo, rejected claims of being part of any dissident faction and stated that they would continue to stand by the party.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways The TMC faces serious internal divisions, threatening its cohesion and future.

A faction of TMC MPs seeks to gain formal recognition, indicating a power struggle within the party.

Former MPs resigning reflect an increasing tension and dissatisfaction with party leadership.

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