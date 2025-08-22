DK Shivakumar sings RSS anthem in Karnataka Assembly; clarifies, ‘I should know my opponents’: Watch

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar surprised many on Thursday by singing the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly about the recent stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 deaths.

In a video of the proceedings, Shivakumar can be heard singing the opening lines of the RSS anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome’, leaving members of the House visibly taken aback by the unexpected gesture.

Shivakumar’s recital came when the BJP legislators accused Shivakumar of being an ‘abettor’ of the stampede as he created mass frenzy.

They alleged that Shivakumar went to receive the RCB team on their arrival at the Bengaluru airport, waved the Kannada flag throughout the journey from the airport to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Replying to the accusations, Shivakumar said, “I am a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and people there, including the KSCA secretary, are my friends. I am the Bengaluru In-Charge Minister. I had gone to the Airport and Stadium (on June 4). I also held the Karnataka flag, I did wish them (RCB) and I kissed the cup as well. I have done my job”.

He added, “The accident happened. Such things have happened in other states as well. If needed, I will read out the list of incidents that have occurred in other places as well. I, too, have many things to say about you as well”.

The Deputy CM also said he grew up with Home Minister G Parameshwara.

To this, Leader of the Opposition BJP R Ashoka reminded Shivakumar that he once said he wore ‘RSS Chaddi’. Much to the amusement of the House, Shivakumar sang ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome......’.

Shivakumar clarifies, says, ‘You must know your opponents’ When questioned about the political significance of singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar responded that he is well aware of the RSS and its history.

He further claimed that the RSS is actively building institutions across Karnataka and is involved in preaching to children.

Dy CM DK Shivakumar told reporters, “I am a born Congressman. I have done research on all political parties. I know how RSS is building institutions in Karnataka. They are acquiring all the schools in every district. They are trying to preach to children. As a leader, I should know who my opponents are and who my friends are. I just try to know about the RSS and its history. Politically, we have a lot of differences. But the BJP should know I have gone very deep into them.”

Shivakumar sought to know did the governments ever take responsibility whenever such incidents took place.

"You should feel proud that this government quickly (after the stampede) acted and initiated action against police officers and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru," he said.

I should know who my opponents are and who my friends are.

Addressing the speculations of joining the BJP, he said, “No joining hands. I am a Congressman and I will lead the Congress.” Dy CM Shivakumar retorted that he knew all about the BJP's tricks, and then proceeded to recite a few lines of the RSS anthem.